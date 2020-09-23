EDMONTON -- A boy who was in the stroller when his mother was hit by a turning vehicle Wednesday morning is OK, officials say.

His mother was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

According to Edmonton Police Service, the collision at 165 Street and 95 Avenue happened around 11:20 a.m.

Officers were told a driver was making a left turn from southbound 165 Street onto 95 Avenue when they hit the woman.

The 86-year-old woman who was driving was not injured.