EDMONTON -- Nine-year-old Kate Rice was shocked to see a massive billboard with her picture on it along Gateway Boulevard Tuesday.

“I really didn't know how to react because I was really excited though,” said Kate.

It’s one of many billboards and ads across the city recognizing Alopecia Awareness Month — part of a More Than Her Hair campaign honouring women and girls of all ages living with Alopecia.

The campaign is reminding those with Alopecia that hair does not define beauty.

"More people then we realize are living with it,” said Kate’s mother Nicole. "We just want to normalize it and show that these women are more than their hair. They're productive in society, they're moms, they’re daughters, sisters, wives."

There are also ads in downtown office towers and LRT stations across the city.

Alopecia affects about one to two per cent of the population, according to the Canadian Alopecia Areata Foundation.