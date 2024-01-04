Mother, two others charged in Edmonton toddler's overdose death

Edmonton police announced Thursday they've laid charges against three people in connection to the September drug-overdose death of a toddler.

Each charged with criminal negligence causing death of the 23-month-old boy are his 34-year-old mother, a 20-year-old female caregiver and the mother's 26-year-old common-law partner.

Police said in a media release the circumstances leading to the death of the toddler on Sept. 15 saw the 20-year-old female, a friend of the mother, take him for a walk near the family's west Edmonton home around 1 p.m.

Shortly after, she took the boy back home after noticing signs of medical distress.

Over the next several hours, police say, the three adults reportedly "attempted to remedy" the boy's medical distress by various means. At 6:30 p.m., the mother and the friend took the boy to a nearby medical clinic, where a staff member noticed him unresponsive and called emergency services.

Paramedics transported the boy to hospital, where he was declared dead.

On Nov. 17, police received the results of an autopsy by the medical examiner which included toxicology findings that determined the boy's cause of death as an overdose of Carfentanil, fentanyl, and p-fluorofentanyl toxicity by accidental ingestion.

Edmonton police arrested and charged the 20-year-old woman on Dec. 11. The mother and her common-law partner were charged on Dec. 27 after they turned themselves in to police.