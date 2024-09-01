EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Motorcycle crash closes Highway 2 near High Prairie

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    A motorcycle crash closed a section of Highway 2 near High Prairie for around an hour on Sunday.

    At 5:14 p.m., RCMP said a single motorcycle crash had closed the north and southbound lanes of Highway 2 at Township Road 750.

    RCMP said the rider was taken to hosptial in serious, but stable condition. 

    The highway was reopened around 6 p.m. 

    No other details were given about the crash. 

