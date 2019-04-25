There have been three motorcycle fatalities so far in 2019—one fewer than all of last year.

Last Monday, 47-year-old Tracey Parish and her daughter, 28-year-old Samantha Parish, were rear ended by a cargo van on the northbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive near the Yellowhead Trail exit.

Tracey is in hospital, but her daughter was killed in the crash—a tragedy that has started a conversation about driver and rider safety.

“I feel like the general public wants to blame the motorcyclist first and that concerns me,” said Tammy Kidd, the founder of Babes on Bikes, a group Tracey is a part of.

Ashley Atkin, the founder of One Broken Biker, a group that support families of injured or killed motorcyclists, told CTV News more than two-thirds of crashes are caused by riders.

“The riders aren’t paying attention enough.… I’ll probably get some backlash for saying that, but it’s the truth.”

One Broken Biker is offering financial aid to the families of the two other riders killed in Edmonton so far this year, and Atkin will be in the city Friday to begin helping Stacey.

“We just try to give them some sort of comfort, like, ‘We know what you're going through’ because we've all either been there or been directly affected by this kind of situation.”

Kidd told CTV News Tracey would be released from hospital Thursday to enter the next phase of her recovery.

“The scars are not only on her body, but emotionally are going to take her a long time,” Kidd said.

