Motorcycle driver pleads guilty to careless driving in 2017 fatal crash
EDMONTON -- The driver of a motorcycle pleaded guilty to careless driving after his passenger died in a crash in 2017.
Harsha Dandamudi crashed his 2008 Ducati motorcycle against a car travelling in the same direction near the bottom of the Victoria Park Road hill in the evening of Sept. 10.
His passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was found dead at the intersection of the Groat Road Bridge and Groat Road.
Dandamudi went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
He was charged with dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death later that year.
Dandamudi pleaded guilty to careless driving and was given a 60-day sentence that he will serve on weekend.
He's suspended from driving motorcycles for a year and other vehicles for eight months.