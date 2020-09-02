EDMONTON -- The driver of a motorcycle pleaded guilty to careless driving after his passenger died in a crash in 2017.

Harsha Dandamudi crashed his 2008 Ducati motorcycle against a car travelling in the same direction near the bottom of the Victoria Park Road hill in the evening of Sept. 10.

His passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was found dead at the intersection of the Groat Road Bridge and Groat Road.

Dandamudi went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged with dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death later that year.

Dandamudi pleaded guilty to careless driving and was given a 60-day sentence that he will serve on weekend.

He's suspended from driving motorcycles for a year and other vehicles for eight months.