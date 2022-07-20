Motorcycle driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Red Deer crash
Motorcycle driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Red Deer crash
One person was seriously injured after a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Red Deer.
Emergency crews were called to 55 Avenue in West Park around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Red Deer Hospital, and later airlifted to a Calgary hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the pickup was not injured.
