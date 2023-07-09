Motorcyclist and moose dead after Saturday morning crash

Strathcona County RCMP are investigating after a motorcyclist was found dead east of Elk Island Park in the early hours Sunday morning.

Officers say the rider, an Edmonton man approximately 68 years old, was found on Highway 16 near Range Road 213 just after midnight.

Mounties say the man was riding a motorcycle when he hit a moose, which was also found dead at the crash site.

Speed is not being considered a factor in the crash, RCMP say, nor are poor road conditions.

No one else was involved in the crash.

The man's body has been taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.