Motorcyclist dies in crash outside Edmonton
A motorcyclist has died after a collision on Sunday near the hamlet of Calahoo, Alta., northwest of Edmonton.
Morinville RCMP responded to the serious crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle around 4:50 p.m. on Highway 37 near the hamlet on Oct. 3.
According to RCMP, emergency first aid was already being performed on the motorcyclist before officers arrived on scene, but despite their efforts the individual died.
The investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Ex-Facebook employee says products hurt kids, fuel division
A former Facebook data scientist told Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant's products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. while its executives refuse to change because they elevate profits over safety.
Quebec lawyer among eight killed in Italy plane crash
Quebec lawyer Julien Brossard was one of the victims of a plane crash in a suburb of Milan, Italy that killed eight people. A small private plane crashed into a vacant office building on Sunday, en route to the Italian island of Sardinia.
Quebec coroner feels Joyce Echaquan would be alive if she were a white woman
A coroner who issued a report last week into the death of Joyce Echaquan that urged Quebec to recognize systemic racism and root it out of institutions addressed her findings today.
O'Toole confident in his caucus' support, heading into key post-election meeting
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's confident that he has enough support to stay on as leader, ahead of a key post-election meeting where he’s facing a divided caucus that is set to vote on whether MPs should give themselves the power to potentially oust him.
Rapid COVID-19 surveillance testing program coming to select Ontario schools next week
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says rapid antigen tests will be sent to select schools at the highest risk of closure due to COVID-19 spread, saying a review of data “over the last couple of weeks” changed his mind about their value for unvaccinated asymptomatic students.
Without masks, 2-metre distancing not enough to prevent spread of COVID-19 indoors: study
A new joint study from researchers in Quebec and the U.S. suggests that without wearing a mask, a two-metre physical distancing guideline indoors is not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Children born in 2020 'severely threatened' by climate change compared to older generations: study
Younger generations are more severely threatened by climate change as extreme weather events such as heat waves will rise in frequency, intensity and duration, a climate study says.
Canadian children's author Robert Munsch reveals he has dementia
Beloved Canadian children's author Robert Munsch has revealed that he has been diagnosed with dementia.
Former Green leader criticized for saying Paul calls racism 'when she doesn't get her way'
Former Green Party leader Jim Harris is accusing Annamie Paul of using her experience of racism and sexism as excuses for what he calls her poor performance over the last year -- comments that Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Sandy Hudson calls 'disgusting.'
Calgary
-
Record turnout: More than 25,000 Calgarians cast ballots in first day of advance voting
The City of Calgary confirms more than 25,000 citizens participated in the first of seven days of advance voting for the 2021 general election.
-
COVID-19 variants of concern, particularly Delta, more harmful than original strain: Canadian study
A large study using Ontario case data suggests that COVID-19 variants of concern, particularly the Delta variant, cause more severe illness than the native strain of the virus, increasing the risk of hospitalization, admission to ICU and death.
-
Calgary Public Library appoints first woman as permanent CEO
Sarah Meilleur is the seventh CEO the Calgary Public Library has had in its 109 year history, and is the first woman to hold the permanent role.
Saskatoon
-
'Very high' air quality risk from wildfire smoke continues in Saskatoon
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special air quality statement for the city of Saskatoon.
-
Sask. public health order changes COVID-19 self-isolation exemptions for elementary students
An update to Saskatchewan’s public health order is limiting self-isolation exemptions for students exposed to COVID-19 outside of the classroom.
-
Some Sask. businesses objecting to proof of vaccination requirements
A handful of Saskatchewan business owners have stated they will not enforce the province’s proof of vaccination policy, with some citing an inability to enforce the new rule and others vocalizing a fundamental disagreement with the policy.
Regina
-
Some Sask. businesses objecting to proof of vaccination requirements
A handful of Saskatchewan business owners have stated they will not enforce the province’s proof of vaccination policy, with some citing an inability to enforce the new rule and others vocalizing a fundamental disagreement with the policy.
-
Sask. public health order changes COVID-19 self-isolation exemptions for elementary students
An update to Saskatchewan’s public health order is limiting self-isolation exemptions for students exposed to COVID-19 outside of the classroom.
-
Flu shots available for Sask. residents
Saskatchewan residents can book a flu shot appointment as of Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases increase to 248
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 22 recoveries, as the total number of active infections increases to 248.
-
P.E.I. reports one new COVID-19 case Tuesday; first day of Vax Pass
Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
More than a dozen schools close in New Brunswick as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Another sharp jump in COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick forced more than a dozen schools to close Monday, following reports on the weekend indicating the latest surge in infections was showing no signs of letting up.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver school board seeking legal opinion on mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for staff
A school board in Metro Vancouver plans to seek a legal opinion on whether it can require vaccinations for all staff.
-
Parking in Vancouver: Council to consider pollution surcharges in climate plan
Vancouver drivers may soon be paying a lot more, as a controversial proposal to increase parking fees is set to go before city council Tuesday.
-
LIVE @ 1:30
LIVE @ 1:30 | COVID-19 in B.C.: Top health officials to give live update after hundreds of cases recorded over weekend
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to provide their next COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police respond to early morning assault near Long Lake Road
Greater Sudbury Police responded to reports of an assault in progress at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday near Long Lake Road.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 11 crash near Englehart
One person was killed early Tuesday morning in a collision on Highway 11, in the Township of Evanturel, south of Englehart.
-
Will kids be able to go trick-or-treating in Ontario this Halloween?
Will kids be allowed to go trick-or-treating this year? That is the question parents and kids hope to find out later this week at a news conference with Ontario’s top doctor.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | 17 winners unveiled in latest round of Vax to Win lottery
Getting two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine led to thousands of dollars in cash and scholarship prizes for 17 Manitobans as part of the second round of the province’s Vax to Win lottery.
-
Carjacking in Garden Hill leaves two men in hospital: RCMP
RCMP are searching for suspects after a man was pulled from his vehicle by a group of six people who allegedly assaulted him, stole his vehicle, and then came back and assaulted him again.
-
'Step up and do the right thing': New public health orders take effect ahead of Thanksgiving
The province's top doctor is asking Manitobans to step up when it comes to following the new round of public health orders—especially with Thanksgiving just around the corner.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman, 24, killed in crash near Courtenay, B.C.
A 24-year-old woman is dead after the car she was driving collided with a pickup truck Monday evening near Courtenay, B.C.
-
Young B.C. mom advocates for routine colonoscopies after terminal cancer diagnosis
A 40-year-old woman in Saanich, B.C., who recently had to tell her kids she’s dying, is raising awareness about colon cancer in young people from the hospital room she might never leave.
-
Reconciliation project asks B.C. residents to pay 'rent' to live on traditional First Nations lands
A Victoria-based non-profit agency has developed a program that allows B.C. residents to voluntarily pay a portion of their housing costs as “rent” to First Nations communities.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 429 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 429 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as three more deaths due to the disease.
-
Rapid COVID-19 surveillance testing program coming to select Ontario schools next week
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says rapid antigen tests will be sent to select schools at the highest risk of closure due to COVID-19 spread, saying a review of data “over the last couple of weeks” changed his mind about their value for unvaccinated asymptomatic students.
-
Ontario MPP Rick Nicholls removed from role as deputy speaker after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine
Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls, who was ejected from the Ontario Progressive Conservative caucus for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, has been removed from his role as deputy speaker after seven years.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner feels Joyce Echaquan would be alive if she were a white woman
A coroner who issued a report last week into the death of Joyce Echaquan that urged Quebec to recognize systemic racism and root it out of institutions addressed her findings today.
-
Two Quebec Major Junior hockey players formally charged with sexual assault
Two Victoriaville Tigers players have been formally charged for a sexual offence that allegedly occurred after the team won the President's Cup last June.
-
COVID-19 deaths rise by eight as Quebec reports 436 new cases
Quebec is reporting eight more people have died due to COVID-19 as the province records 436 new cases on Tuesday.
London
-
Rapid testing wont reduce parental stress at shuttered London school
London's Lord Elgin Public School has been closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak and will remain shuttered until next Tuesday.
-
Rapid COVID-19 surveillance testing program coming to select Ontario schools next week
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says rapid antigen tests will be sent to select schools at the highest risk of closure due to COVID-19 spread, saying a review of data “over the last couple of weeks” changed his mind about their value for unvaccinated asymptomatic students.
-
'She was an angel': Fundraiser launched for family of child who fell from London, Ont. balcony
An online fundraiser has been launched for the family of a young girl who died when she fell from a highrise in London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 429 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 429 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as three more deaths due to the disease.
-
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph opts in to province's rapid COVID-19 testing program for schools
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health will participate in the province's newly announced rapid COVID-19 testing program for students.
-
Rapid COVID-19 surveillance testing program coming to select Ontario schools next week
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says rapid antigen tests will be sent to select schools at the highest risk of closure due to COVID-19 spread, saying a review of data “over the last couple of weeks” changed his mind about their value for unvaccinated asymptomatic students.