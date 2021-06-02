Advertisement
Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with barrier near Yellowhead Trail
Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021 5:22PM MDT
Share:
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police were called to a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle near Yellowhead Trail and 75 Street on Wednesday.
The motorcycle collided with a barrier at approximately 11 a.m., police said.
The 22-year-old man was treated and transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they’re still investigating a cause.