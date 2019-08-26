A 56-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash between a motorcycle and a dump truck on Monday afternoon, an RCMP spokesperson tells CTV News Edmonton.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. at Highway 16 and Highway 43.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene, but the request was cancelled.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, RCMP said. He was unconscious but breathing when emergency crews arrived

Eastbound traffic on Highway 16 is down to one lane and Highway 43 southbound is being diverted to Highway 770.