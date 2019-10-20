A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital Sunday night after the motorcycle he was driving collided with car on 118 Avenue.

Police said a woman in her 70s was driving the car, a Ford Crown Victoria, but she was not injured.

Officers on scene told CTV News Edmonton the woman was attempting to turn left off of 118 Avenue at 53 Street around 7:30 p.m. when she stopped to yield to a pedestrian. The motorcycle then collided with her car.

Officers said both drivers were at fault.

The motorcyclist had serious spinal injuries, police said, but that they were not life-threatening.

Officials closed 118 Avenue while EPS Major Collisions Investigation Unit took photos and measurements. All roads were expected to be re-opened by 10:30 p.m.