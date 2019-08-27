Motorcyclist in 'critical condition' after crash with dump truck
A 56-year-old man was injured Monday, Aug. 26, after a crash involving his motorcycle and a dump truck near Highways 16 and 43.
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 2:37PM MDT
A 56-year-old motorcyclist remains in critical condition after being injured in a crash west of Edmonton.
The man was taken to at Royal Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries after a crash between his bike and a dump truck on Monday.
RCMP said they are still investigating, and no charges have been laid yet.
The crash happened at Highways 16 and 43 around 12:40 p.m.
STARS Air Ambulance was originally called to the scene, but later cancelled.
The motorcyclist was unconscious but still breathing when emergency crews arrived.