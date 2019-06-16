Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash on the Henday
One man is in hospital after a motorcycle crash on the the Anthony Henday Drive off-ramp leading onto 87 Avenue
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 8:36PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 9:39AM MDT
A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a crash on Sunday evening.
Police said the motorcycle was on the Anthony Henday Drive off-ramp leading onto 87 Avenue when the bike went off the road around 6:30 p.m.
According to police the bike slid and the rider struck his head on the asphalt.
Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.