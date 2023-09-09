Motorcyclist in serious condition following Friday night collision

Edmonton police are investigating a Friday night collision that left a 39-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place around 9 p.m., when the motorcyclist, driving north on 50 Street approached 38 Avenue.

At the same time, a 28-year-old woman travelling south in a Toyota Rav4 on 50 Street turned left onto 38 Avenue.

The motorcycle hit the rear passenger side of the vehicle hard enough to spin it 180 degrees.

Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. The driver of the Rav4 was also transported to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Police say speed is believed to be a major factor in the collision.

Anyone with dash cam footage from the area between 34 Avenue and 38 Avenue on 50 Street from just before 9 p.m. is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567, or dial #377 from your mobile phone.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P4 Tips app.