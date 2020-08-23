EDMONTON -- A man was taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after he drove his motorcycle into the back of a Edmonton Police Service cruiser.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on the northbound Anthony Henday Drive bridge over the North Saskatchewan River just south of 153 Avenue.

The police cruiser was stopped and conducting traffic enforcement at the time, and its emergency lights were activated, an EPS officer at the scene told CTV News Edmonton.

The man was rushed to hospital by paramedics, but police did not immediately know his condition.

Northbound traffic was delayed as the Major Collision Investigation Unit looked into the details of the collision.