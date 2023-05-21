Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike

Edmonton police are investigating a fatal collision that took place Saturday evening at the Edmonton Research Park.

Around 7:35 p.m., police were called to the area of 94 Street and 19 Avenue.

Officers were told a group of motorcyclists was driving northwest on 94 Street when a man riding a Honda CBR 600 left the road and was thrown from the bike. The rider was then struck by his bike and hit a tree, the bike continued on and struck a cement sign.

"EMS responded, however, the 33-year-old male rider succumbed to his injuries on scene," said EPS in a news release.

"No other riders were injured, and all remained on scene and are cooperating with police."

The EPS Major Collisions Unit has taken over the investigation. Police added that speed and rider inexperience are believed to be factors in the incident.