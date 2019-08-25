One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a minivan Sunday afternoon near Rimbey.

RCMP along with the Rimbey Fire Department and EMS responded to the collision at 12:41 p.m. on Highway 20 between Township Roads 422 and 424.

Mounties said the lone rider, from Ponoka, collided with a minivan travelling in the opposite direction. He died on scene.

All six occupants of the minivan were taken to area hospitals as a precaution.

RCMP are investigating the collision.