Motorcyclist killed in crash in Leduc

One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Leduc.

The crash happened Monday morning on Sparrow Drive just north of 65 Avenue.

Police say a motorcyclist was driving northbound on Sparrow Drive when he lost control and struck a southbound vehicle.

The 29-year-old Leduc man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital where he died.

The 32-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.