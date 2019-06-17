

CTV News Edmonton





One person is dead after a motorcycle crash just east of Ponoka on Friday.

According to RCMP, a car was turning left onto Township Road 420 from Highway 815 when it hit a motorcycle going southbound on Highway 815.

The 28-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance, where he died of his injuries on Saturday.

The driver of the car wasn’t injured.

The crash is still under investigation.