

CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Police Service has confirmed the 31-year-old man involved in a serious crash on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday has died.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the Henday near 62 Avenue.

Police said a Dodge Journey was southbound on the Henday when the vehicle slowed down suddenly and was straddling two lanes. A motorcycle then hit the back rear passenger side of the SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital where he later died.

There were no other injuries reported.

EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating.