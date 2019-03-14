Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Henday
CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 10:46AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 14, 2019 12:25PM MDT
The Edmonton Police Service has confirmed the 31-year-old man involved in a serious crash on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday has died.
The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the Henday near 62 Avenue.
Police said a Dodge Journey was southbound on the Henday when the vehicle slowed down suddenly and was straddling two lanes. A motorcycle then hit the back rear passenger side of the SUV.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital where he later died.
There were no other injuries reported.
EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating.