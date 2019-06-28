One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Red Deer County on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 42.

Police believe a motorcycle was headed eastbound on Highway 42 when it made contact with a pickup truck pulling a camper travelling westbound on Highway 42 turning south to merge onto Highway 2.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Highway 42 was closed for about two and a half hours after the crash, but has since reopened.