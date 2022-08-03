Advertisement
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Fort Saskatchewan
Published Wednesday, August 3, 2022 9:18AM MDT
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Fort Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning.
Mounties were called to the intersection of Highway 15 and 125 Street at the east entrance to Dow Chemical around 2:15 a.m.
Emergency crews had already declared the 60-year-old man riding the motorcycle dead.
There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.
No further updates are expected.