Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with minivan during memorial ride: RCMP

A 38-year-old Beaumont resident is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend.

Mounties say the motorcyclist was riding with a group as part of a memorial bike run on Saturday on Highway 39 near Warburg when they lost control of their motorcycle and crossed into oncoming traffic.

The motorcycle collided head-on with a minivan, killing the motorcyclist.

The driver and passenger in the minivan were not injured.

No further information has been released.