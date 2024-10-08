EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with minivan during memorial ride: RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    A 38-year-old Beaumont resident is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend.

    Mounties say the motorcyclist was riding with a group as part of a memorial bike run on Saturday on Highway 39 near Warburg when they lost control of their motorcycle and crossed into oncoming traffic.

    The motorcycle collided head-on with a minivan, killing the motorcyclist.

    The driver and passenger in the minivan were not injured.

    No further information has been released.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News