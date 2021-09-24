Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run after surviving crash with deer on Alta. highway: RCMP
A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run on a highway south of Ponoka, Alta., early Friday morning, according to RCMP.
Mounties said the motorcyclist was riding southbound on Highway 815, near Highway 604, when he struck a deer.
The man lost control of the motorcycle and slid on the highway, an RCMP news release stated.
"The driver came to a stop in the middle of the highway and the motorcycle slid into the ditch," RCMP said.
According to police, while Good Samaritans were attending to the man, a northbound vehicle passed a vehicle that had pulled over because of the collision.
After narrowly missing one of the Good Samaritans, the northbound vehicle struck the motorcyclist who was still laying on the highway, police said.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.
RCMP told CTV News Edmonton the motorcyclist had survived the collision with the deer and was still talking with the Good Samaritans before he was struck by the vehicle.
The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of family.
The vehicle involved is described as a red early 2000s Volkswagen, possibly a Jetta, with a burnt out passenger side tail light.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Meng strikes deal with U.S. justice officials, including withdrawal of Canadian extradition request
U.S. Justice Department officials and Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou have reached a deal to resolve the criminal charges against her, allowing the woman who has been at the centre of a years-long major geopolitical case to enter into a deferred prosecution agreement and be released, under certain terms.
Catholic bishops apologize for abuses at residential schools
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has apologized for the first time for the horrors that occurred in residential schools it ran for the federal government for more than a century.
'People will suffer and will die': Emergency doctor says some health triage has begun in Alberta
The head of emergency medicine for the Alberta Medical Association says major components of triage have already begun in Alberta.
Six charts to help you understand the 2021 federal election
CTVNews.ca tells the story of the 44th federal election in six charts, breaking down the percentage of total votes won by each party, what was gained, what was lost, and where in Canada saw the closest, nail-biter races.
Discussions underway with countries to accept Canadians with mixed vaccines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says "active" discussions are underway with various countries, including the U.S., to permit the entry of Canadians with mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses.
New Brunswick to reinstate state of emergency as province reports record COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
New Brunswick will be returning to a state of emergency as the province continues to battle the growing fourth wave of COVID-19, officials announced Friday.
Father, two daughters dead in Gatineau, Que. murder-suicide
Gatineau police say the deaths of a father and his two young children at an Aylmer, Que. home were a double murder-suicide.
Kamala Harris 'The View' interview delayed, hosts positive for COVID-19
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris' live interview on 'The View' was abruptly delayed Friday after two hosts of the talk show learned they had tested positive for COVID-19 moments before Harris was to join them on the set.
Residents of First Nation in Ontario given expired Pfizer vaccine for nearly a month
Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is reporting that residents of the Saugeen First Nation in Ontario were given expired doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for nearly a month before the error was caught.
Calgary
-
'People will suffer and will die': Emergency doctor says some health triage has begun in Alberta
The head of emergency medicine for the Alberta Medical Association says major components of triage have already begun in Alberta.
-
Calgary police anti-corruption unit to investigate incoming Liberal MP George Chahal
Calgary police has received a complaint and will begin investigating allegations newly elected Liberal MP George Chahal improperly removed campaign material promoting his opponent from a doorstep.
-
Alberta's overwhelmed ICUs near capacity, military support being deployed
The Canadian Armed Forces has confirmed that it will be sending resources to help with Alberta's overwhelmed intensive care units.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman's death prompts RCMP major crimes unit investigation
One person is in custody following a woman's death in Choiceland, Saskatchewan.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high in Sask.; 528 new cases reported
Saskatchewan reported its sixth day in a row of record high COVID-19 hospitalizations, while adding 528 new cases on Friday.
-
Sask. sees increase in COVID-19 shots ahead of proof-of-vaccination policy
Saskatchewan is nearing another milestone in its effort to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of residents.
Regina
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high in Sask.; 528 new cases reported
Saskatchewan reported its sixth day in a row of record high COVID-19 hospitalizations, while adding 528 new cases on Friday.
-
Sask. sees increase in COVID-19 shots ahead of proof-of-vaccination policy
Saskatchewan is nearing another milestone in its effort to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of residents.
-
More health restrictions needed to keep children safe, Sask. epidemiologist says
As COVID-19 cases increase in Saskatchewan youth, medical experts say more restrictions are needed in schools to stop the transmission of the virus.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick to reinstate state of emergency as province reports record COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
New Brunswick will be returning to a state of emergency as the province continues to battle the growing fourth wave of COVID-19, officials announced Friday.
-
Nova Scotia reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, active cases rise to 169
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 169.
-
P.E.I. reports six new COVID-19 cases, three involving residents outside the province
Prince Edward Island is reporting six new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the province’s active case count to 39.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury city councillor helping with access to proof of vaccination
It's day three of the new proof of vaccine rule and people need to have a valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many private and public places.
-
Ontario eases restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings
The Ontario government is easing restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings where proof of vaccination is required.
-
Inspiring tourism innovation in Sault Ste. Marie
Destination Northern Ontario is launching the Spark program in Sault Ste. Marie, designed to encourage innovation among the region's tourism operators.
Winnipeg
-
Unvaccinated Manitobans that work in these jobs will have to undergo rapid testing starting in October
As of next month, designated front-line workers such as health-care workers and teachers will need to undergo regular rapid COVID-19 testing if they are unvaccinated, according to a new public health order.
-
Catholic bishops apologize for abuses at residential schools
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has apologized for the first time for the horrors that occurred in residential schools it ran for the federal government for more than a century.
-
60 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Friday
Manitoba is reporting 60 new COVID-19 cases in the province, though no new deaths have been reported.
Vancouver Island
-
No injuries reported after couple flees house fire in North Saanich
A couple was forced to flee when a fire destroyed their North Saanich home on Thursday night.
-
1 road worker killed, another injured in crash near Nanaimo, B.C.
Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that killed a road worker and injured another near Nanaimo on Thursday night.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. to provide final update of the week
B.C. health officials will provide an update the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Friday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario eases restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings
The Ontario government is easing restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings where proof of vaccination is required.
-
Ontario keeping vaccine passports through winter, top doctor says
Ontario's top doctor says proof-of-vaccine certificates will be in place through the winter with modelling showing the potential for a "significant rise" in COVID-19 cases after the holidays.
-
Proposed luxury 'iceberg' home in Toronto drawing controversy
It’s a luxury trend used to build mansions that are built primarily underground.
Montreal
-
Quebecers march to demand better action on climate change
Quebecers across the province are set to take part in a Canada-wide demonstration to demand action be taken against climate change.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary's Hospital increases to 24 infections
The COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary's Hospital Centre in Montreal is getting worse.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations spike as Quebec logs 701 new cases
Dozens more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Quebec Friday as the province logged 701 new cases.
London
-
11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases Friday, but no new deaths.
-
Residents of First Nation in Ontario given expired Pfizer vaccine for nearly a month
Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is reporting that residents of the Saugeen First Nation in Ontario were given expired doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for nearly a month before the error was caught.
-
The message is clear: 'Avoid Broughdale in London, Ont. Saturday'
The city and its community members are sending a clear message to students about gathering on Broughdale Avenue, as Saturday would normally bring large unsanctioned parties to the area
Kitchener
-
Police ask for public's help identifying homicide victim
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was found dead in Kitchener on Friday morning.
-
Waterloo Region adds 29 COVID-19 cases as test positivity rate dips
Waterloo Region reported 29 more COVID-19 cases on Friday as the area's positivity rate continues to decline.
-
'Enjoy responsibly': Police, universities warn against large gatherings ahead of Homecoming weekend
Students and alumni from Waterloo's post-secondary institutions are asked to avoid large, unsanctioned gatherings this Homecoming weekend.