Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run after surviving crash with deer on Alta. highway: RCMP

EDMONTON -

A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run on a highway south of Ponoka, Alta., early Friday morning, according to RCMP.

Mounties said the motorcyclist was riding southbound on Highway 815, near Highway 604, when he struck a deer.

The man lost control of the motorcycle and slid on the highway, an RCMP news release stated.

"The driver came to a stop in the middle of the highway and the motorcycle slid into the ditch," RCMP said.

According to police, while Good Samaritans were attending to the man, a northbound vehicle passed a vehicle that had pulled over because of the collision.

After narrowly missing one of the Good Samaritans, the northbound vehicle struck the motorcyclist who was still laying on the highway, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton the motorcyclist had survived the collision with the deer and was still talking with the Good Samaritans before he was struck by the vehicle.

The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of family.

The vehicle involved is described as a red early 2000s Volkswagen, possibly a Jetta, with a burnt out passenger side tail light.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472.