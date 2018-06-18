A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a truck on a highway west of Grande Prairie Saturday afternoon.

Beaverlodge RCMP responded to the crash in the area of Highway 724 and Township Road 722 at approximately 10 p.m.

Police said a northbound truck turned left in front of a southbound motorbike.

The motorcycle driver, 43, was pronounced dead on scene, RCMP said. Next of kin have been notified.

RCMP are investigating the fatal crash.

Witnesses are asked to call RCMP at 780-354-2955. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.