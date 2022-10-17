Motorcyclist seriously hurt in 111 Avenue crash traffic: police

A motorcycle is seen at a crash scene on 111 Avenue and 101 Street the morning of Oct. 17, 2022. A motorcycle is seen at a crash scene on 111 Avenue and 101 Street the morning of Oct. 17, 2022.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about this year's flu shot

With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island