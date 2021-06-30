Advertisement
Motorcyclist 'seriously injured' in Calgary Trail crash: EPS
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 2:07PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 30, 2021 2:07PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A motorcycle driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a truck Wednesday, according to officials.
Police say the collision happened in the intersection of Calgary Trail and 51 Avenue.
The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Police did not release any other information.