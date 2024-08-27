Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in NE Edmonton crash

Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a crash Tuesday afternoon on 137 Avenue near 42 Street.

Edmonton police said an eastbound Hyundai Kona was turning into the Clareview Town Centre when it was hit by a motorcycle that had accelerated through a red light.

The 25-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is said to be in stable condition.

A 34-year-old man who was driving the Hyundai was also taken to hospital by EMS with what police said are minor injuries.

The Edmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigation Section was on scene.

Roads in the area have since re-opened.