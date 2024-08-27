EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in NE Edmonton crash

    Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in north Edmonton on Aug. 27, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in north Edmonton on Aug. 27, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a crash Tuesday afternoon on 137 Avenue near 42 Street.

    Edmonton police said an eastbound Hyundai Kona was turning into the Clareview Town Centre when it was hit by a motorcycle that had accelerated through a red light.

    The 25-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is said to be in stable condition.

    A 34-year-old man who was driving the Hyundai was also taken to hospital by EMS with what police said are minor injuries.

    The Edmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigation Section was on scene.

    Roads in the area have since re-opened.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Pizza Hut is offering a pizza box that folds into a table

    Pizza Hut is offering a special pizza box that turns into a miniature table with an order of a large regular-priced pizza in Dallas, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Orlando, Florida. Pizza Hut said it chose those cities based off a Penske Truck Rental list that ranked the cities among the country’s top moving destinations.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News