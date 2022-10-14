Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries after crash in Griesbach

A person is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in north Edmonton Friday evening.

The Edmonton Police Service says a male motorcyclist was westbound on 137 Avenue in Griesbach around 6:20 p.m. when he entered the intersection with Pegasus Boulevard NW at a red light.

He collided with a northbound Honda CRV, which had a green light, police added.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No injuries were reported by the driver of the Honda.

While EPS major collisions unit continues to investigate, speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.