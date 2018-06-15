Hours after a two-vehicle collision forced the closure of Fort Road, police said the road had been reopened, while the one person injured in the crash remained in hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a motorcycle was northbound on Fort Road, at a high rate of speed, and collided with another vehicle in the area of 133 Avenue.

EPS later said the motorcycle was reportedly moving in and out of traffic lanes before the rider lost control, and hit the back of a northbound SUV.

Family has identified the motorcyclist as Fadel Huggi, 22.

They said Huggi is in hospital in serious condition with head injuries and a broken femur, adding his helmet flew off during the crash.

The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating.

At about 3:30 p.m., police said Fort Road had been reopened in both directions.