Motorhome crashes into southeast Edmonton repair shop
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 2:07PM MDT
The RV that drove into the side of Rocky's Battery shop. May 06, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A motorhome crashed into the side of Rocky's Battery shop Wednesday as it was being taken in for repairs.
The RV was being guided into the shop on 60 Avenue and 86 Street when the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, said police.
There is damage to the building and the motorhome, but no one was injured.
Police say alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the crash.