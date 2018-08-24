

Marianne Maravilla





Two drivers are heading to court and several motorists have been slapped with speeding tickets during a traffic blitz in Fort Saskatchewan.

RCMP conducted the speeding blitz on Highway 28A, a stretch of highway that they said is known for serious collisions.

A motorcyclist was observed going double the speed limit.

The 25-year-old Edmonton man was clocked driving a Ducati Superbike at a speed of 197km/h in a 100km/h zone. He is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on September 20, 2018.

Another driver, a 22-year-old Fort Saskatchewan woman, is also scheduled to appear in court after officers found her travelling at 131km/h in a 70km/h zone on Highway 21 at 94 Street.

Several violation tickets were also given out to drivers found travelling around 130km/h in a 100km/h zone.

RCMP are reminding drivers to slow down and diligently follow speed limits at all times.