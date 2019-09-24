

CTVNews.ca Staff





EDMONTON - A Mountie accused of assaulting a member of the public has been arrested after police say he breached his release conditions.

Const. Matthew Howson was charged with assault in September after an altercation at his home while he was off-duty.

He was arrested again on Sept. 19 after violating the conditions of his release by allegedly being within 20 metres of the victim's residence.

Howson is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 16 to answer the breach of condition charges as well as the initial assault charge.