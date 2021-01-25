EDMONTON -- An Edmonton RCMP officer has been charged with sexual assault after an off-duty incident.

Cpl. Kire Kondoski was arrested and charged on Jan. 22.

According to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), the assault happened in the summer of 2018.

The officer was reportedly off-duty and at the home of the woman he was in a relationship with when she broke up with him. The police watchdog says the officer then committed a serious sexual assault.

Kondoski is scheduled to appear in Edmonton provincial court on March 4.

According to RCMP, he has been assigned to administrative duties since the investigation began in February 2020.