Mountie fires pistol during call on Elizabeth Métis Settlement, later finds loaded weapon on suspect's vehicle

Alberta's police watchdog agency is looking into a Mountie firing their gun on a Métis settlement in November.

No one was hurt in the Nov. 8 incident.

That morning, shortly before noon, Cold Lake RCMP were called about a man who had pointed a firearm at someone on the Elizabeth Métis Settlement. He was reportedly driving a stolen side-by-side, a type of off-road vehicle.

When RCMP found him, he tried to flee, police say.

"Officers approached the man on foot and, amid the resulting interaction, one of the officers discharged his firearm. The ATV was struck, but the man was not," the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said in a news release.

"Officers then arrested the man and found a loaded firearm in the ATV.

ASIRT's investigation has begun and Alberta RCMP are conducting an independent review.

ASIRT would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the events or who may have video of them.

The Elizabeth Métis Settlement is located northeast of Edmonton on the Saskatchewan border.