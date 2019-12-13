EDMONTON -- Three men are in custody after a shooting involving a police officer and a stolen police car that happened on Friday morning.

An RCMP officer responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 596 and Range Road 10, west of Red Deer around 5:30 a.m.

While at the scene, the officer came across a second vehicle which was also in the ditch.

The officer asked the three men inside and asked if they needed assistance and police say a confrontation ensued.

The officer fired their service pistol.

Police say the three men stole the police vehicle and took off.

The officer suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Police found the stolen vehicle abandoned in a field near Highway 11. Officers from Sylvan Lake, Red Deer, RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services were called in to find the men, who fled on foot.

One of the men was found with a non-life threatening injury from the confrontation and he was taken to hospital.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team is stepping in to investigate the officer’s use of the gun; RCMP will continue to investigate the actions of the men and the incidents leading up to the confrontation with police.