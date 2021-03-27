EDMONTON -- Wood Buffalo RCMP continue investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area near Fort McMurray on March 20.

According to a news release sent on March 21, police were called just before 2 p.m. on March 20 after the remains were found near Silin Forest Road and Thickett Drive.

An autopsy occurred on Wednesday in Edmonton and RCMP say the cause of death has not been determined.

Mounties say the Major Crimes Unit investigation is still ongoing.

The area will continue to remain closed to the public as police search the area.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.

