Mounties investigate suspicious death at Louis Bull Cree Nation home
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death in central Alberta.
RCMP say officers responded around 10 p.m. on Saturday to assist paramedics with a 911 call at a Louis Bull Cree Nation home.
Once crews arrived, they found a 26-year-old man dead. He was later identified as Kirby Brown, of Maskwacis, Alta.
"The circumstances surrounding his death are deemed to be suspicious," Mounties said in a statement on Sunday.
An autopsy is expected to be completed in the next few days.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The Louis Bull Tribe is one of the Four Nations of Maskwacis. It is located around 90 kilometres south of Edmonton.
