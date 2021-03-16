EDMONTON -- Strathcona County RCMP are investigating a threat made to F.R. Haythorne Junior High in Sherwood Park.

Police say the investigation started with a tip they received on Monday. Investigators say a student had received an anonymous call warning there would be a shooting at the school the following day, according to the complaint.

Mounties say they then advised Elk Island Public Schools.

"The RCMP is treating this very seriously and will continue to take appropriate action to ensure public safety," reads a police statement.

In a message to parents, EIPS said to expect a police presence at school on Tuesday as a precaution.