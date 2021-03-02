Advertisement
Mounties investigating 2-vehicle collision on Highway 21 near Looma
Published Tuesday, March 2, 2021 8:29AM MST Last Updated Tuesday, March 2, 2021 9:13AM MST
Mounties are investigating a two-vehicle collision near Looma, Alta. on March 2, 2021. (Matt Marshall/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- Mounties are on scene of a two-vehicle collision at Highway 21 and Township Road 510 near Looma, about 15 kilometres east of Beaumont.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as traffic is re-routed around the collision scene.
Police are expected to provide additional details later Tuesday.