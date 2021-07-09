EDMONTON -- Mounties in Peace River, Alta., have launched an arson investigation after a fire at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church.

Mounties responded to the church just after 11 p.m. on July 3.

Police say a church employee had put out a small fire that had been started inside the church.

The church has minor damage from the fire as well as a broken window. There were no injuries as a result of the fire, according to RCMP.

The fire is the latest in a series of similar incidents across Alberta.

Peace River is about 200 kilometers northeast of Grande Prairie in northern Alberta.