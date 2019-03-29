Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Mounties investigating man’s death in Red Deer
Police tape off a Mountview neighbourhood home in Red Deer on March 29, 2019.
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 8:48PM MDT
RCMP is investigating after an injured man was found in a Red Deer residence and later died.
Red Deer RCMP were called to a home in the Mountview area just after midnight on Friday. Officers found a man with serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.