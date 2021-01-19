EDMONTON -- The body of a missing man was found southeast of Red Deer on Monday.

The cause of Kyler Corriveau's death was not determined following an autopsy, but Mounties say they are investigating it as a homicide.

Corriveau, 25, was last seen on Dec. 15 in Red Deer near the Dairy Queen on 50 Avenue.

RCMP asked for the public's help in finding him on Dec. 21, saying Corriveau had medical concerns.

Anyone with information about his disappearance or death is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.