Advertisement
Mounties looking for campsite shooter near Hinton
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 10:48AM MDT
Share:
EDMONTON -- Hinton RCMP responded to a report of a firearm being discharged in a rural location near Wildhay Provincial Recreation Area on Sunday.
Police say officers attended the area around 2:30 p.m. and searched for several hours to locate the shooter.
No one was injured, police said.
The man RCMP are searching for is described as:
- Roughly 6’ tall
- White
- 240 pounds
- Large abdomen
- Light blonde hair
- No facial hair
He was last seen wearing either a rolled up purple short sleeve tight shirt or t-shirt and white shorts, possibly khakis or surf shorts.
Police say he could be driving a side-by-side ATV with a yellow hood up.
Anyone with information should call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-2455 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.