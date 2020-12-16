EDMONTON -- Police have identified the Edmonton man who was found dead near Leduc in November.

According to RCMP, 21-year-old Kaleel Trotman was last seen around 32 Street in Edmonton on the morning of Nov. 13.

His body was found in a field south of Leduc the next day.

Neither Trotman's name nor manner of death had been released by Mounties before Wednesday, when they shared an autopsy had found the Edmonton man had been shot and his death had ruled a homicide.

Investigators believe there are people who know who Trotman was spending time with before he was killed.

Those with information are asked to contact RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.