EDMONTON -- Police are searching a man who escaped from a minimum-security federal institution south of Edmonton.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday staff members at Pê Sâkâstêw Centre discovered that inmate Tyrone Michael Emblau, 36, was missing.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Maskwacis detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Emblau is described as:

· 6’2” tall, approximately 260 pounds

· Medium complexion with green eyes and black hair

· Has several tattoos, including one on his right forearm that reads "space age forever" as well as an iron cross on each shoulder

Emblau is currently serving a sentence of two years, two months, eleven days for assault with intent to resist arrest.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Tyrone Michael Emblau is asked to contact police.

CSC says it will investigate the circumstances of the incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

The Pê Sâkâstêw Centre is located in the town of Maskwacis, which is about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton.