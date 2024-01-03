EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Mounties search for shooter in Fort Chipewyan, Alta.

    Fort Chipewyan map

    Police in the far-north community of Fort Chipewyan are investigating a "targeted" shooting that left several bullet holes in a house.

    Mounties were called to the home in the hamlet at 11:09 p.m. on Tuesday.

    "Police received information that an unknown individual had discharged a firearm at a residence and departed on foot in an unknown direction," Cst. Kelsey Davidge wrote in a news release.

    "RCMP believe that this was a targeted incident and there is no concern for public safety."

    Officers were not able to find a suspect and police did not release a description of the shooter.

    Nobody was injured by the gunshots.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

    Fort Chipewyan is located roughly 700 kilometres northeast of Edmonton and about 270 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

