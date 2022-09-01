Mounties searching for assailants after man shot in Red Deer
RCMP in central Alberta are asking for help to identify two people involved in shooting a man in Red Deer early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the corner of 52 Avenue and 59 Street at 2:12 a.m. where they found an injured man in his 30s.
Paramedics took him to Red Deer Regional Hospital, but RCMP did not provide his condition.
Officers believe the man was shot following a verbal argument with two people.
"The first suspect is described as a clean-shaven white male on a bicycle wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap and shorts," Const. Francois Nadeau wrote in a Thursday news release.
"The second suspect is described as an Indigenous female of average build with orange-coloured hair."
Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
