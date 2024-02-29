EDMONTON
    Mounties to provide update on investigation into fatal hit-and-run during police chase

    Beaumont RCMP will provide an update Thursday on the investigation that ended in a police chase during which a civilian was struck and killed.

    Mounties are scheduled to speak to media at 1 p.m. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

    Fort Saskatchewan resident Kassandra Gartner, 45, was killed on Saturday in Beaumont when she was hit by a U-Haul driver fleeing police. She had driven over a spike belt near 50 Street and Highway 814 and left her vehicle to investigate what had happened when she was struck.

    The U-Haul driver also hit another vehicle, sending one man to hospital, before crashing at a south Edmonton gas station, where they stole a 2020 Honda Civic with a child inside.

    A woman, who was believed to have also been in the U-Haul during the police chase, was taken into police custody from the gas station that night.

    The child was found unhurt a short while later several blocks away.

    An arrest was made Tuesday night near Wainwright in eastern Alberta, the same area in which the stolen Honda Civic was found. Investigators did not say Wednesday who was arrested and no charges had been laid at that time.

    More to come… 

